Good decision sans

proper planning

People except those affected would welcome demonetisation of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1000 currency notes, but it is causing a lot of inconvenience to middle class people, old and infirm people, women with kids in hand and villagers who have no bank facility or an account.

Separate counters should have been opened for senior citizens, women, for depositing and withdrawing money.

Where is the need to ask for an identity proof from bank’s account holders?

G.M. Rama Rao

Pithapuram Colony

Avoidable chaos

Insufficient money supply, up to 80 per cent less than normal supply after demonetisation caused avoidable chaos among common man disturbing normal life, livelihood and productive man hours.

Bad planning and execution turned a very good and worthy implementable scheme a major problem.

Kopparthi Vijayalakshmi

MVP Colony

More problems

Demonetisation of highest denomination notes added to the problems of common man.

There is no minimum amount of money in the hands of common people to purchase their essential commodities.

The Central government should have pumped the currency in the market prior to withdrawal of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes and supplied the notes of 10, 50 and 100 for their daily needs.

The Cental government is not bothered about the welfare of the people as assured in its manifesto but is making common man's life miserable.

A.V.R.K. Murtny

TPT Colony

Kudos to staff of

banks, post offices

Employees and officers of all banks and post offices should be appreciated for working hard and for longer hours in helping people to exchange the demonetised currency notes with the valid and new notes, in depositing them and withdrawing money.

The employees of banks and post offices are working on holidays and most of them, including women employees, are returning home around 10 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Kanchumurthi Eswar

VUDA Nagar