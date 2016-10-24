Run mini-buses

Instead of widening the One Town Main Road to 100 feet, buses can be terminated at Jagadamba junction and mini-buses can be used to ease the traffic congestion and pavements cleared of encroachments and vendors. This can he adopted to avoid demolition of buildings, shops, places of worship, heritage structures like the Reading Room and Kurupam Market Arch on the road.

A sum of Rs. 400 crore said to be the cost of the expansion work is not necessary.

The Main Road was expanded some time during 1980s. Since business is not good at present for the shops on the road, expansion is not necessary.

A.V.L. Bhujanga Rao

Seetammadhara

Infra key to growth

Visakhapatnam is poised to grow by leaps and bounds. With petroleum university coming up at Vangali, 12 more IT companies starting their operations and more expected to come, expansion of HPCL refinery, the international airport at Bhogapuram etc., are going to catapult Visakhapatnam onto the world map.

However, it would be made possible only if the infrastructure is planned and provided. Communication must be improved expanding internet network, transport in all sectors must be greatly improved and power, housing, public health and sanitation need to be provided on a larger scale. Otherwise, there will be total chaos. If Microsoft puts up its research centre here, it would be another feather in the cap of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

G.M. Rama Rao

Pithapuram Colony

Ensure rule implementation

As many high-rise buildings are coming up, GVMC must ensure that the buildings are according to the rules, adequate parking space is provided and safety measures are observed. However, due to inadequate parking space provided in malls etc. vehicles are parked on the adjacent roads thereby making them congested.

Petty businessmen encroach upon the roads, while in some areas travel agencies use the road as parking space for their vehicles.

During festivals and other occasions, roads are dug to erect ‘shamianas’ and leave the roads in a damaged condition.

Hence GVMC must issue permission only if the building plan is according to the rules and leave no chance for encroachments and damage to the roads.

Radha Krishna

Aryasomayajula

TPT Colony

Hold GVMC polls immediately

Absence of elected municipal corporators has denied people of a channel to approach and represent their problems to GVMC. Smart pulse survey has not been carried out in Akkayyapalem area till now.

People of the area are also facing traffic problems at the 80-foot road junction as the traffic lights do not function and traffic policemen are not seen. The Chief Minister should take steps to conduct GVMC elections immediately.

Rajaram Palluru

Akkayyapalem