Check dengue

Rains have added to the insanitary conditions and 600 dengue cases are reported in the city and it has already claimed a life.

The Municipal Commissioner must take concrete action to contain the fever which can be followed by chikun gunya rather than frittering away time and money on beautification.

People need concrete action like cleaning of streets and collecting garbage from houses twice daily, regular fumigation, checking breeding pools for mosquitoes and clearing open drains and stormwater drains (‘geddas’).

People's awareness of the diseases must be increased, especially in the slums which abound in the city.

Gantimahapatruni Rama Rao

Pithapuram Colony

Use technology

After the successful use of technology for the conduct of the Krishna Pushkarams, the State government should put it to good use to prevent road accidents.

At all busy traffic junctions like Maharani Parlour Junction at Akkayyapalem 80-feet road, traffic signals should be erected. Road accidents cannot be minimised by installing CC cameras or levying penalties. Public, particularly youth, should be counselled by the Police Department on traffic rules.

Rajaram Palluru

Akkayyapalem

Paint speed-breakers

Speed-breakers are likely to cause some problems or even risk to public and vehicular traffic unless they have cautionary painting and boards are put up.

GVMC has been sprucing up the city for a number of big events like BRICS conference. As a part of it and to ensure safety, all speed breakers should be painted and cautionary boards set up.

Bh. Satyanarayana

Jagannadhapuram

Black money

Much of the hype created by the Modi government either in getting back the money stashed away abroad or projected black money in India in circulation appears to be only wishful thinking going by the disclosures made.

The disclosure hardly enables the exchequer to get resources of not more than Rs.28,000 crore whereas the expectations are much higher.

It is much less than the Rs.8000 crore netted in 1997 at prices prevailing at that time or in real value of rupee.

All this suggests no estimate close to reality is available with the incumbent government. Either the government is not sincere for various reasons or the fraudsters are too smart.

K. M. Lakshmana Rao

M.V.P. Colony