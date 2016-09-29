Kurnool First Additional District Judge Premavathi on Wednesday sentenced a 25-year-old accused in a case of abduction, confinement and rape of a minor girl to serve life imprisonment as long as he lived.

The judge pronounced the judgment in the rape case booked last year and ordered that the accused Pathan Khaja Khan serve life imprisonment and pay a fine of Rs. 1,000 for raping the minor and also undergo a seven-year prison sentence and pay a fine of Rs. 1,000 for abducting the girl living near his house.

Pathan Khaja Khan, 25, a resident of Khagapura in Kurnool One Town police Station limits, was charged with enticing the minor girl living nearby by offering a chocolate, confining her in his house and raping her on July 18, 2015, Kurnool Superintendent of Police A. Ravikrishna told the media here.

Khaja Khan was charged under Sections 76 and 376 of the IPC and Sections 4 and 5 read with Section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012, arrested and remanded to judicial custody on receipt of a complaint, the SP added.

Mr. Ravikrishna lauded Kurnool DSP D.V. Ramana Murthy, then One Town Circle Inspector P. Ramakrshna and staff and court monitoring staff for expeditiously investigating the case and placing the evidence before the court.

The SP who narrated the case details and the court judgment in the case to the media in the Command Control Centre, said the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was a weapon to deal with persons resorting to sexual abuse and sexual exploitation of children and the judgment would have a deterrent effect.