Dr. Ramineni Foundation, US will honour students, teachers and head masters of Zilla Parishad schools in Guntur district who had achieved 100 per cent result in Class 10 examinations at a function to be held here on October 14.

Former ZP Chairperson and convener of foundation, Pathuri Nagabhushanam, chairman Dharmapracharak Ramineni and Zp Chairperson Sk. Janimun told reporters here on Wednesday Friday that 92 head masters and 54 teachers had been selected for `guru puraskaaram,’ and `guru sanmaanams,’ respectively. The foundation would also honour 114 students, who have topped the district and mandal.

Founded in 1995 by Ramineni Ayanna Chowdary at Cincinnati in Ohio state, US, the foundation has been promoting Indian heritage and culture. In addition, the foundation has been honouring eminent people in the fields of arts, science and humanities by giving them ``Visishta and Visesha Purakskaarams.’’