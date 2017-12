more-in

Ramesh Hospitals, Guntur has won the Swachh survekshan awards, based on a competition on best sanitary practices held by Guntur Municipal Corporation. Municipal Commissioner C. Anuradha presented the award to Managing Director Mamatha Rayapati at a programme held on Wednesday.

She appealed to the denizens to download the Puraseva mobile app and give instant feedback on the sanitation in the city.