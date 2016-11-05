Chief Priest of the Tirumala temple Venkata Ramana Deekshitulu was involved in yet another row on Friday with a section of priests accusing him of tampering with the Namam (insignia) applied to the forehead of the main idol inside the hill temple.

It all happened when a section of priests, who suspected that the design of the insignia was interfered, took up the issue to the notice of the Junior pontiff — Govinda Ramanuja Chinna Jeeyar — soon after the conclusion of the weekly Abhishekam, who, in turn, reportedly sought the intervention of the Deputy EO (Temple) Rama Rao.

Speaking to the media, Deekshitulu denied the charges as baseless and unfortunate. He said the formality (applying of namam on the forehead of the presiding deity) was done in the presence of both the temple seers and he as such didn’t indulge in any kind of tampering with the principles. Expressing his anguish at being intentionally targeted, he said that he was being unnecessarily victimised.

In reply to a question, he said that he did not flout any temple norms by taking his grandson into the sanctum sanctorum of the hill temple during the recently concluded Brahmotsavams.

The temple administration had already complied with the formality of performing pada puja (the pre-requisite condition to enter into the inner sanctum) to his grandson last year, and by virtue of it, he has gained the eligibility to enter into the inner sanctum. While so, how can the temple norms be flouted he questioned?

When contacted by The Hindu , Mr. Rama Rao said the issue was nevertheless brought to his notice and that he had asked the Junior Pontiff to submit in writing in case if he had any grievances.