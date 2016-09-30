Heart attacks could be tackled easily with regular exercisse and healthy food habits, said K. Tirumala Prasad, heart specialist V.S. Prasad.

Several hospitals both in Vizianagaram and Srikakulam conducted rallies and cardiac health awareness programmes on the occasion of ‘World Heart Day’ on Thursday.

Vizianagaram District Medical and Health Officer Sudhakar Patnaiak, Tirumala Hospitals Managing Director K.Tirumala Prasad, heart specialist V.S. Prasad and others participated in a awareness rally organised by from Vizianagaram Fort to RTC complex.

Later addressing an awareness programme, Mr. Prasad said parents should seriously caution youngsters not to eat junk food which would lead to many health problems among them in future.

Mr.Tirumala Prasad said the doctors used to struggle a lot in identifying heart problems a few decades ago with the non availability of technology. He said advanced technology and equipment was available in major hospitals and patients suffering from heart attacks could be saved easily.

Cardiac problems among youth on the rise

Nellore Staff Reporter adds:

Several people’s representatives and doctors of Apollo Speciality Hospitals here took out a rally to mark the World Heart Day.

MLC Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy, consultant doctor and heart specialist Dr. Amarnatha Reddy and others took part in the rally.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Amaranatha Reddy said that cardiac complaints were seen among the youth as well these days largely because of the modern lifestyles.