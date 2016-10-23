It will be held at Pushkara ghat from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., says MCR Commisisoner

Municipal Corporation of Rajamahendravaram (MCR) is launching a novel entertainment programme called “Happy Sunday” at Pushkara Ghat from October 23.

Addressing media conference here on Saturday, Commissioner V. Vijayaramaraju said that under this two-hour programme from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., artists, students from colleges and schools would give various performances to entertain the public. “This is an open platform and slots will be allotted depending on the rush. We are launching this programme to bring all sections of the society together on Sundays to keep them happy,” the Commissioner added.

He said that sports, yoga, blood donation camps are part of the event. Competitions will be held in rangoli, eating, health, art, photography, spot painting , Mr. Vijayaramaraju said.

He said that MCR will give prizes to the winners in the competitions and the event will be outsourced for sponsoring soon.

Replying to a question, Mr. Vijayaramaraju said that if the programme succeeds at Pushkara ghat initially, then we think to shift the event to Kotilingala ghat.

Fine for littering

The Commissioner said that they are going to introduce fine for throwing garbage, plastic into drains from next week in the city.

“If any household throws garbage or plastic in drains in front of their house, they will be fined Rs.100 by the sanitary inspector on the spot. Printed receipts and pamphlets are getting ready and the intention of the programme is to bring awareness among the public not to throw garbage or plastic in drains, ” he added.