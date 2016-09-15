Farmers in KWD area heave a sigh of relief

Copious rain in the upper catchment area of Dr. K.L. Rao Sagar Multi-purpose Project (Pulichintala) has boosted the prospects of kharif crops, albeit a bit late.

As the outflows from the project reached 4,991 cusecs by 4 p.m. on Wednesday, farmers in the Krishna Western Delta (KWD) heaved a sigh of relief.

Out of 5.71 lakh acres cultivable area under the KWD, 4.99 lakh acres are in Guntur district and 0.72 lakh acres in Prakasam district.

Persistent to heavy rain in the last three days in the catchment area of the project boosted the water levels to over 47.65 metres (156.34 feet).

The dam present capacity is 21.53 tmcft.

Inflows to the dam continue to increase and, by 4 p.m., they reached 9,772 cusecs.

The balancing reservoir at Pulichintala is being designed to facilitate storing of 45.77 tmcft of water to stabilise the existing ayacut of 13.08 lakh acres in Krishna and upland mandals of Guntur district.