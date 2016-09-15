Gurazala town still under water

A day after heavy downpour paralysed life in Gurazala, Durgi, Karempudi and Macherla, many parts of the towns are still flooded. A spell of persistent rain kept the revenue and police personnel on the tenterhooks.

Revenue Divisional Officer Murali said that over 2,000 families have been moved to relief camps. With many low lying areas still under water, people are yet to go back to their homes. While the major breach at Miryala water tank was yet to be plugged, water continued to flow into the low lying areas in the town. Venkata Rao Colony, the bus station have been among the worst affected areas in the town.

Member of Parliament, Narsaraopet, Rayapati Sambasiva Rao and MLA, Gurazala, Yerapathaneni Srinivasa Rao accompanied by revenue and police officers, inspected the low lying colonies in Gurazala and Macherla and assured people of all support to rebuild their homes. A preliminary assessment of the damage was being done. Commercial Crops like chilli, cotton and red gram in 13,000 hectares in Gurazala, Durgi, Karempudi have been damaged, according to a preliminary estimate by the Department of Agriculture.

Meanwhile, a spell of persistent rain hampered the restoration works on the damaged railway track near Gurazala railway station.

Divisional Railway Manager Vijay Sharma, who has been monitoring the track restoration works personally, said that railway track extending up to 100 metres had been damaged and efforts were on to repair it, but bad weather conditions played spoilsport.

Rain abates in Ongole

Heavy rain that pounded Prakasam district since September 12 abated on Wednesday, bringing respite to people whose habitations were in a sheet of water in the last two days.