‘The experiment has instilled confidence in farming community’

Usage of ‘rain guns’ along with mass deployment of sprinklers and water tankers as a drought mitigation measure has instilled confidence in the farming community, according to Minister for Agriculture Prathipati Pulla Rao.

Talking to the media here on Wednesday, Mr. Rao maintained that the initiative taken by the State government was yielding the desired result with excellent feedback from farmers. “These measures are being well received and farmers are able to save their crops despite drought-like conditions. The State government will be in the forefront to support farmers and see that their crops reach the intended destination,” he remarked.

Accompanied by Minister for Environment and Forests Bojjala Gopalakrishna Reddy, Mr. Rao flayed the statements of YSR Congress president Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy, who he accused of spreading false propaganda against the government. “Right from the beginning, Mr. Jaganmohan Reddy has been making unnecessary statements which have impacted the development of the State. The Leader of the Opposition also alleged misappropriation in the usage of rain guns, which is completely untrue,” he alleged.

Farm mechanisation

Mr. Rao spoke on the welfare programmes initiated by the State government. He also said the government had allocated Rs.280 crore to promote the aspect of farm mechanisation, for this financial year. Earlier, Mr. Rao and Mr. Reddy visited RASS - Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Regional Agricultural Research Station (RARS) - Tirupati.