A 35-year-old railway worker was grievously injured in a freak mishap at the Carriage Repair Shop (CRS) near Renigunta here on Monday.

According to sources, Prince Gaurav hailing from Bihar was working on a lathe machine when the iron rod he was using slipped and knocked him down onto the machine.

He sustained a major injury to one of his eyes and the entire right side of his face was disfigured.

His colleagues rushed him immediately to SVIMS hospital and was later sent to CMC Vellore, where his condition is said to be critical.