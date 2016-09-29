The Krishnanagar railway under-bridge construction work in Kurnool city, pending for the last five months, resumed on Tuesday and workers took up laying of a second railway track at the place.

The people of Abbasnagar, Krishnanagar, Sharinnagar and some colonies have been facing hardship as the road at the railway level-crossing was closed for the bridge work, which has been progressing at a tardy pace. A large crane has been deployed there now and laying of the second railway line had started.

Former Union Minister of State for Railways Kotla Jayasuryaprakash Reddy inspected the ongoing work and told the contractor concerned to expeditiously complete it, as the closure of the road caused hardship to local people. When Mr. Reddy sought a deadline for completion of the work, the contractor concerned assured him he would complete the work in a month.