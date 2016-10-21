CPI(M) leader B.V. Raghavulu was on Thursday arrested by the police when he was on his way to N.P. Kunta village where a mega solar power park of the NTPC is located.

The CPI(M) has been opposing the “haphazard” manner of land acquisition for the project and the R&R package. The party proposed to stage a protest at the site against the alleged injustice being meted out to farmers.

However, the police stopped and arrested Mr. Raghavulu and party district secretary Rambhoopal, who tried in vain to reach the project site close to the village.

Speaking to the media, he accused the government of trying to stifle the voice of the people.