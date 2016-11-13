Arrangements are in place for conducting the Reliance Dhirubhai Ambani Quiz-2016 at the regional and district-level for the high school students from East Godavari district and the Union Enclave Yanam from December 12. Students of classes VIII to X from the government and private schools are eligible to participate in the preliminary rounds to be held at different regions. The winning teams from the regional level will be sent to the grand finale to be held at Ambedkar Bhavan here on December 16.

Both the preliminary rounds and the grand finale will be conducted separately for the government and private school students. The preliminary round will be held at Rajamahendravaram (Anam Kala Kendram on December 12), Amalapuram (Ambedkar Bhavan on December 13), Rampachodavaram (ITDA meeting hall on December 14) and at Kakinada (Ambedkar Bhavan in the morning hours of December 16). Further details can be had over phone 0884-297755 or 6677555.