The week-long International Child Rights Day celebrations by the Rural Organization for Poverty Eradication Services (ROPES) in association with Child Fund Alliance and Child Line concluded at the local High School grounds at Bangarupalem on Sunday, followed by a variety of activities such as public rallies, distribution of leaflets, display of posters in public places and conducting of awareness camps on POCSO Act at schools.

Marking the event, the organisers had conducted quizzes, elocution and essay writing competitions to the school children all over district with the themes related to child marriages, child labour and child abuse.

The ROPES chairman, K. Dhanasekharan, said that as per the survey conducted by the Child Fund Alliance member organisations, titled "The Small Voices, Big Dreams" in 41 countries, the need for education among the deprived children was felt immensely. He said that some of the premier global agencies were working for the uplift of rural children, particularly in tribal areas, in Chittoor district with an objective to ensure inclusive and equitable, quality education to the targeted group under the safe schools project in alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG).