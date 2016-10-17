The Quadrati Chaman Trust Dargah at Obanapalle Colony of the Chittoor Municipal Corporation is scheduled to celebrate the 29th annual Gandham and Urs festivals on Monday.

Hundreds of devotees from all over Chittoor town and surrounding areas are expected to take part in the events.

Dargah’s pontiff Hazarath Pirsyed Alisha Kadri Sabheb told the media that the Ruhani Gandham procession would commence at 6 p.m., followed by poor feeding from 7 p.m., and Mehfile Samakhani ritual at 10 p.m.

Performance by

Qawwali troupe

Popular Qawwali troupe from Bengaluru, Roshan Qawal, would perform from Monday night till early hours of Tuesday.