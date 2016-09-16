Minister for Medical and Health Kamineni Srinivas on Thursday threatened severe action against private hospitals which were creating panic among patients over dengue fevers. The government had observed that many patients were being treated for dengue though they were suffering from normal fevers. He made it clear that the government would not hesitate to close those private hospitals if they were indulging in malpractices.

The Minister reviewed the medical and health situation in the district on Thursday morning. He inspected the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences.

Complaints galore

Several public representatives including whip Kuna Ravikumar and Srikakulam MLA Gunda Lakshmi Devi said that the RIMS authorities had failed to provide proper medical facilities for patients.

They alleged that the doctors and staff failed to improve their work in spite of several warnings.

Reacting to the allegations seriously, Mr. Srinivas said he would inspect each and every ward on September 21 and take action on the staff who failed to improve their efficiency. He expressed displeasure over the submission of inconsistent details over delivery cases. Earlier, media personnel also told him that RIMS functioning was very poor in spite of pouring huge funds for its development and facilities.

Later, the Minister visited Palakonda and Sithampet area hospitals and directed the medical authorities to serve the public with responsibility.