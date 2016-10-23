Excise Dept. goes all out to check ID liquor menace in border villages

: The Andhra Pradesh-Odisha border area has become a haven for the supply and consumption of illicitly distilled liquor, thanks to local beliefs.

Many people in the Agency area strongly believe that local deities Savara Bharatamma, Gowramma, Seethamma, Polamma and others would shower boons on them if an offering of liquor is made and consumed as prasadam. However, this practice is leading to serious health issues such as loss of eyesight and damage to the digestive and nervous systems. Also, many tribal people are dying even before turning 50.

To retrieve the situation, the Excise and Prohibition Department recently started the ‘Navodayam’ programme. Special teams led by Excise Superintendent of Palasa Circle Chintagada Das are visiting interior places such as Savara Kotthuru, Mokhalingapuram, Malliveedhi and other villages in Nandigama and Meliyaputti mandals.

The objective of the mission is clear — to seize and destroy of ID liquor sachets and create awareness among the people about the deleterious effects of consumption of liquor. Excise Department senior officials Abdul Kaleem and K.Nagiah seized 2,050 litres of FJ wash and 55 litres of ID liquor and arrested three persons.

“Many women are also consuming ID liquor in these areas,” ” said Mr. Das.