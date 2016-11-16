Viswanath shows grit to win gold in boxing championship in Visakhapatnam

Ramisetty Viswanath packs a punch when he is in the boxing ring and in full flow and few can match his brute power and swiftness.

Viswanath, who is a State-level coach of the AP Boxing Federation, showed his prowess by winning gold at the Senior State Boxing Championship held recently in Visakhapatnam and is gearing up for national boxing championship in the super senior category to be held in Guwahati in February.

The preparation for the boxing championship has not been ideal for this boxer, but Viswanath overcame all odds with grit and plenty of determination. Just days before the championship, a bucket of hot water spilled on his body causing him severe burns forcing him to opt out of practice.

“I had to compete with boxers younger to me, but I have beaten two of the best boxers in the state. I hope to win gold in the national championship too,” said Viswanath.

But life outside the boxing ring is not exactly smooth for this boxer. Born in a town which lacks any facilities for boxing, Viswanath learnt the sport the hard way by training at the BR Stadium. Forced to drop out from school, he began working as an automobile mechanic for a living. Later, he was employed as a coach at a gym managed by the LVR & Sons Club.

Struggling to raise a young family, the young boxer has tried many times to get a government job under sports quota but they have not yielded success. With the Central and State governments unsure about filling up jobs in organisations like RTC, future of sportspersons in the State continues to be uncertain.

Beginning his career in the sub junior category with a gold in 2004, Viswanath won a silver medal in senior State championship in 2009 and then followed it up with a bronze in the South Zone Boxing Championship in 2010. Punching above his weight, he took part in senior national championship in 2015 and won the gold in the State championship in November 2016 in Visakhapatnam.