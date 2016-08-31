The residents of Kichcharagunta village came out and registered their protest in front of people’s representatives over their right to make use of the burial ground in their vicinity as they have been using it for over 20 years.

Residents K. Subba Rao, D. Mohan, K. Adiseshaiah and others made a representation to the officials that the burial ground spread over nearly 17 acres was taken over recently by outside persons saying that this was patta land belonging to them.

The villagers were facing problems ever since the land was forcibly taken over by others.