Activists of the CPI(M) staged a dharna here on Wednesday against alleged evacuation of natural gas worth Rs. 11,000 crore from KG basin by Reliance Industries Limited.

Party workers led by D. Seshu and Babirani reached the RIL office at Gadimoga and raised slogans against Reliance Industries for not keeping its commitment to the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. and ‘cheating’ the people of Andhra Pradesh. Mr. Seshu said the Reliance Industries, while launching operations in the KG Basin, had promised to develop the region, but had done nothing. He demanded that RIL develop at least the Gadimoga area and take care of the local fishermen.

The dispute between the RIL and the ONGC arose after the former allegedly diverted 11.122 billion cubic metres of natural gas, worth over Rs. 11,000 crore, from the Krishna Godavari fields of ONGC Ltd. to the adjoining KG-D6 block owned by it. In 2007, the Union government constituted the Justice A.P. Shah Committee to sort out the dispute between the two companies.

