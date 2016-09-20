Registering their protest against the continuation of works near Tondangi for the construction of Divis pharmaceutical unit in spite of a stay order issued by the High Court, the farmers from the affected villages along with the activists of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) staged a dharna in front of the Collectorate here on Monday.

The farmers and the party leaders alleged that the government was helping the factory management and paving the way for the construction works at the site by promulgating prohibitory orders in the vicinity. Alleging that the district administration remained silent even as the High Court’s orders were being violated, the farmers and activists announced that they would intensify the agitation till the works were stopped.

A delegation led by CPI(M) district secretary D. Seshu Babji and leaders G. Baby Rani, M. Venugopal and Palivela Veerababu submitted a memorandum to district Collector H. Arun Kumar seeking his intervention in the issue.

Speaking to reporters later, Mr. Seshu Babji expressed dissatisfaction over the response from the Collector to the issues raised by them. “There was no clear response with regard to the permissions given to the factory by the government and the implementation of the High Court’s stay orders,” he said, adding that there was no compromise with regard to protecting the interests of the farmers of the affected villages.