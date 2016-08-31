Calling upon youngsters to launch a strong fight against corruption and corporate-sponsored politics, secretary of the All India Youth Federation (AIYF) national council R. Tirumalai on Tuesday said the lives of the Dalits, Muslims and minorities turned miserable in the country ever since the Narendra Modi-led government was voted to power at the Centre.

Inaugurating the 20th round of State conference of the AIYF here, Mr. Tirumalai said that it was the need of the hour for the youngsters to protect the secular fabric of the nation by fighting against religion-based politics. He said the government had failed to provide education, healthcare and employment to all and instead was encouraging religion-based and corporate-sponsored politics. “The AIYF is going to fight for the cause of the public in general and for the Dalits and the minorities in particular. We have to protect our democracy and secularism without wasting any time,” he said. Former president of AIYF’s State unit Muppalla Nageswara Rao, actor Madala Ravi and others spoke.