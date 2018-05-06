‘Prohibition will check crime against women’

more-in

YSR Congress Party MLA R.K. Roja on Saturday denied TDP’s accusation that she was politicising incidents of rape by staging a protest in Guntur seeking justice for a minor victim.

She also charged Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu with using the police as party agents for land-grabbing and settlements.

Ms. Roja was here to take part in the padayatra being organised to express solidarity with the Praja Sankalpa Yatra of party president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and a candlelight protest demanding action against the accused in all the rape cases.

“I wonder why Mr. Naidu and his partymen think that our protest in Guntur was an attempt to gain political mileage. Because of our protest, the TDP government gave an ex gratia of ₹5 lakh and announced to take care of the education of the rape victim,” he said, and demanded an explanation as to how many times the government gave ex gratia to the victims of sexual assaults.

Stating that Mr. Reddy had promised to impose total ban on liquor to prevent people from committing sexual offences and the families from ruining their finances, Ms. Roja said after the formation of the TDP government after, one could find belt shops in every corner of the State.

‘Accused a TDP activist’

She said that Subbaiah, the accused in the Dachepalli rape case who committed suicide, was a member of the TDP. A house was sanctioned to him on the recommendation of ruling party MLA Y. Srinivasa Rao at a meeting of the Janmabhoomi Committee.