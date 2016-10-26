A senior professor of the Department of Gynaecology and Obstetrics of the Guntur Medical College has been booked under Section 306 of the IPC for allegedly abetting the suicide of a woman PG student.

Deputy Superintendent of Police M. Saritha said that V.V. Lakshmi has been booked on charges of abetting the suicide of B. Sandhya Rani, 27, a second year PG student. The police have also seized a dairy written by Dr. Rani, in which she reportedly mentioned the name of the professor several times.

“We will verify the handwriting in the diary and further question the professors, students of the college,” said Ms. Saritha.

The body of Dr. Rani was found in an unconscious state her house at Kannavari Thota. Police said the doctor had injected herself with a lethal poison and died at GGH later. The parents and husband of the doctor blamed a senior professor of harassing Dr. Rani and forcing her to suicide.

Principal of GMC G, Subba Rao said complaint by the students against the professor has been sent to Director of Medical Education N. Subba Rao. The students had met the principal and demanded stringent action against the professor.

Dr. Rao said that counselling classes would be held for the students to cope up with stress. “The diploma course in Gynecology and Obstetrics is one of the toughest subjects in medicine. We will conduct counselling for students and conduct classes that would help to cope up with the stress. Further, we have forwarded the letter written by the students and the DME is competent authority to take action against the professor,” Dr. Subba Rao said.