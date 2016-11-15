She is the prime accused in the suicide of a PG student of Guntur Medical College.

Prime accused in the suicide of a PG student of Guntur Medical College and senior professor of Gynaecology V.V. Lakshmi was arrested on Monday afternoon in Bengaluru.

A special team of Guntur Urban Police apprehended Dr. Lakshmi and her husband, Y. Vijaya Saradhi, a senior professor of Surgery, at a house in Bengaluru. The duo is being brought to Guntur in a car and is expected to be produced before the court on Tuesday.

The arrest has brought the curtains down on an unsavoury episode that has marred the reputation of one of the most prestigious medical colleges in India. Raged over the death of their fellow student, junior doctors had boycotted classes and had even abstained from emergency duties.

As days went by, the agitation was threatening to assume political colour with a section of staff and students alleging that the accused were being shielded by the powerful lobby belonging to the TDP government. Dr. Saradhi, who is the vice president of AP Medical Council, has been accused of using his connections to evade arrest.

Using multiple Sim cards and mobile phones, the accused have been travelling in several cars, taking care to use only cash, police sources said.