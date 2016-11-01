Human rights activists on Monday demanded that Maoist leader Ramakrishna @ RK be produced before court and in case he is already dead in an alleged encounter, his body at least be handed over to his family.

At a press conference here, at least a dozen activists including members of the Maoist leader’s family swore that it was a conspiracy hatched by the Andhra Pradesh Government and recalled Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was known for such decisions. Prof. Haragopal, C. Prabhakar of the Telangana Democratic Forum, Prof. P.L. Visweshwar, Sandhya of the Progressive Organisation for Women, and Sirisha, wife of Ramakrishna, were among those who addressed the press conference. They alleged that Mr. Naidu was indulging in anti-naxalite activities so that he could help promote bauxite mining in the Andhra-Orissa Border (AOB) area. They said attacks against ‘adivasis’ in the areas were primarily engineered because they were against bauxite mining as it would displace them from the area and deprive them of their livelihood.

Among the demands they voiced out were an end to combing in the AOB area and a halt to ‘fake encounters’.