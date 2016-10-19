The Privileges Committee of the Andhra Pradesh Legislature has served notice on 12 YSR Congress MLAs who created ruckus in the Assembly during the monsoon session last month.

The panel examined the audio and video footage of the proceedings after Speaker Kodela Sivaprasada Rao referred the matter to it.

Unruly scenes were witnessed in the House as the main Opposition members entered into scuffle with marshals in their bid to storm the Speaker’s podium on September 9 demanding immediate discussion on the special category status issue.

Mike, TV

camera damaged

Repeated requests by the Chair went in vain as they climbed onto the reporters’ table in front of the podium raising slogans against the Government.

One MLA was seen uprooting the mike in front of the Speaker and the railing to the podium was also broken, while the television camera adjacent to the podium for recording the proceedings was damaged in the melee.

Amid demand from the Treasury Benches for suspension of the members for the rest of their tenure, the Speaker adjourned the proceedings, referring the matter to the Committee which served notice on Kodali Srivenkateswara Rao, Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, D. Raja, K. Srinivasulu, Ch. Jaggi Reddy, B. Sivaprasada Reddy, A. Ramakrishna Reddy, P. Ramakrishna Reddy, Sunil Kumar, Mutyala Naidu, Sanjivaiah and Kambala Jogulu.

The members were summoned to appear before the Committee on October 25 and 26 to present their standpoint.