Private bus overturns, lucky escape for passengers

A major tragedy was averted when a private travels bus overturned fell on one side of the Pydurupadu Cheruvu in the early hours of Friday. Eight persons suffered injuries.

The bus was proceeding to Hyderabad from Visakhapatnam. The accident happened while the Volvo bus driver was negotiating a sharp curve on a small road at 2.30 a.m.

Passengers broke open the glass panes of the bus and locals helped the victims and shifted them to the hospital. Many of the injured are working in some multinational companies, the villagers said.

“The tank is to its brim. It was sheer luck that the bus overturned on the other side of the tank. If not many would have lost their lives”, the locals said.