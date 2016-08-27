“Rain guns, which gave good results in Guntur and Prakasam, may be used in Rayalaseema as well”

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has asked Agriculture Department officials to work in tandem with Irrigation, APTransco, and Revenue authorities and prevent drying up of crops in the State.

In a teleconference on Friday, he asked them to utilise drip irrigation, tankers, and other technologies to overcome dry spells and prevent crop losses.

Stating that rain guns gave good results in Guntur and Prakasam districts, he directed the officials to use the same technology in the Rayalaseema area to save crops. He asked the Joint Collectors and Joint Directors (Agriculture) to make field visits and ensure that crops were protected.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Rythu Sagham president P. Peddi Reddy has demanded that the government save immediately fields that were drying up. Mr. Reddy said there was deficit rainfall in 11 districts and fields were drying up in 315 mandals.

He asked the government to immediately take action and provide water for the fields. Mr. Reddy also demanded that the government provide nine hours of power during day.

The loan wavier amount should be deposited in the accounts of farmers at once.