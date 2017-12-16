Prakasam police bust cyber job racket, 11 held

more-in

Prakasam police have busted a job racket with the arrest of 11 persons who had created a fake website of the Zilla Parishad to cheat job aspirants to the tune of ₹75 lakh.

Producing the accused before the media here on Friday, Superintendent of Police B.Satya Yesu Babu said Sk.Kasim Vali (39),who had worked as a driver of Zilla Parishad Chairman Edara Haribabu in the past, had masterminded the job racket in Ardhaveedu in Markapur division and created a fake ZP website with the help of one Ram Babu, a Computer Science graduate.

Then, they floated advertisements in local dailies for various lower grade posts and through a network of associates struck a deal for ₹ 3 lakh payment for each and every job and collected ₹ 1 lakh each as advance from as many as 75 persons.

A police party led by Markapur Circle Inspector Bhima Naik questioned as many as 59 witnesses and recovered ₹31.75 lakh in cash and two promissory notes for ₹1.50 lakh each from the accused. Documents relating to a piece of land purchased by the main accused was also seized by the police as also rubber stamps and letter heads used to type out fake appointment orders to the ‘gullible’ job-seekers in and around Papinenipalle village. Police are on the lookout for an Assistant Sub-Inspector, Paul and a minor in this connection. The other persons nabbed by the police were D. Kasim Saheb (64), Sk.Kasim Peera (56), Sk.Qasim (51) Chinna Subba Rao (32), G.Satish (25), Sk.Sadiq (28), M.Uday (32), Sk.Babu (59) and Sk.Iqbal Basha.