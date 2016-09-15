Storage in Gundlakamma, the lifeline of district, goes up

Heavy rain that pounded coastal Prakasam district since September 12 under the influence of low pressure abated on Wednesday, bringing respite to people whose habitations were in a sheet of water in the last two days.

Water receded from the low-lying areas in the city with no further rain. However, western parts of the district received moderate rain with Dornala and Markapur registering a 3.6 cm rainfall each followed by Ardhaveedu (2.6 cm) and Tarlapadu (2.4 cm), Chief Planning Officer M.Ch.V.Ramanamurthy said.

Thanks to the floods in the catchment areas, the storage in the Obul Reddy Gundlakamma reservoir went up to to 1.90 tmcft with an inflow of 3,800 cusecs. The level in the reservoir rose to 22.2 metre. With a flood cushion of two tmcft of water, no water was discharged from the reservoir, which supplemented the drinking water needs of Ongole city,which is mainly dependent on replenishment from river Krishna, Irrigation officials said.

The downpour caused a damage to the tune of Rs. 29.25 crore to the R & B roads, said Prakasam District Collector Sujata Sharma after a review with officials of different departments.

The current wet spell gave impetus to farm operations in Krishna western delta, where farmers had missed cultivation of paddy during kharif season last year.

‘Beneficial to crops’

Standing crops in 520 hectares were submerged in the wake of the wet spell. The current spell of rain is very much beneficial to crops in 1.49 lakh hectares elsewhere in the district, Agriculture Joint Director J. Muralikrishna said.

The district received an average rainfall of 62 mm in just two days as against the month's normal rainfall of 133.6 mm.

Rain dampens

immersion spirit

The intermittent rain that lashed Kakinada during Wednesday dampened the spirits of the youngsters who were forced to finish the Ganesh idol immersion ceremony as a low-key affair. The proposed huge and colourful processions with orchestras and folk dances were cancelled in the last minute, as the day started with showers. Though there was some respite for a couple of hours in the afternoon, the rain resumed and continued till the evening.

As a result, the tarpaulin covered vehicles with small crowds of devotees turned up towards Upputeru and Vakalapudi in the Kakinada urban and rural mandals respectively, where the Kakinada Ganesh Utsava Samithi, in association with the officials of different departments, made elaborate arrangements for the holy immersion.