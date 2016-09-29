St.Anns College of Engineering and Technology SecretaryV. Ramakrishna Rao and others show the MoU at Chirala in Prakasam district on Wednesday. —Photo: Kommuri Srinivas

St. Ann’s College of Engineering and Technology, Chirala, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the ISRO’s Space Application Centre as India is all set to switch from the American Global Positioning System to the indigenous Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System(IRNSS).

“As per the MOU, SACET will host a high-end IRNSS receiver which will receive data from the IRNSS constellation of seven satellites, three on geostationary orbit and four on geosynchronous orbit, to ensure self-reliance in navigation,” SACET Secretary V.Ramakrishna Rao told reporters.

The college is one among the 19 academic institutions, mostly IITs and universities, selected for the purpose, College Principal P.Ravikumar said.

The college faculty and students would get a golden opportunity in the collection of data relating to IRNSS system performance before the IRNSS Constellation based Navigation and Positioning services are made available to the general public,explained Dr. Ande Murali Varaprasad, who heads the Centre for ISRO NSS Studies(CIGS).

