The Kapu Joint Action Committee has released the publicity poster of the five-day ‘Kapu Satyagraha Yatra’ to be launched by Mudragada Padmanabham from Ravulapalem on November 16. Demanding inclusion of Kapus in the BC list, Mr. Padmanabham is undertaking ‘padayatra’ with the support from the community.

Kapu leaders Vasireddi Yesudasu and Nalla Vishnu released the poster at a programme at the Kapu Kalyana Mandapam here and called upon the community to extend support to the movement by joining the yatra. They made it clear that the padayatra would be a peaceful programme.

“We are going to walk with Mr. Padmanabham in the villages en route Antarvedi. The aim of the programme is to highlight the importance of BC status to the Kapus and to create awareness among the community about the importance of the reservation for the future generations,” they said.