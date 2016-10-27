Post Master General Sanjiv Ranjan explaining to MP Butta Renuka about a set of stamps exhibited by students at the Kurnool HPO on Wednesday.—PHOTO: U. SUBRAMANYAM

She inaugurates Philately Bureau in Kurnool head post office

The passion for hobbies such as collection of stamps and coins must be developed from childhood, to gain knowledge on history, culture, mythology and other aspects, Kurnool MP Butta Renuka said on Wednesday.

The Postal Department has not lost its sheen and has a significant place despite widespread use of smartphones and information sharing technologies, the MP said after inaugurating the Philately Bureau at the head post office.

Ms. Renuka lauded Post Master General Sanjiv Ranjan for taking up multifarious activities to develop the department. She complimented the students on exhibiting a wide range of stamps and first-day covers.

SSY passbooks

The MP and PMG presented Sukanya Samruddhi Yojana passbooks to parents of girl children. The beneficiaries included 45-day-old M. Adwithi. Commendation certificates were issued to department employees for meritorious service. Mementos and certificates were presented to students who succeeded in essay writing, elocution, letter writing and other contests conducted during Philately Week.

Mr. Ranjan asserted that he would leave no stone unturned to serve the people of Rayalaseema.

The Philately Bureau in Kurnool was one of the best in India, he added.

He presented a memento to Pratap Reddy of Guntur who purchased philately stamps worth Rs.1 lakh.

Superintendent of Post Offices K.V. Subba Rao said the Philately Bureau was the first to be started in Rayalaseema. He spoke about the department’s progress since issue of the first postage stamp in 1854 and the first post-Independence era stamp in 1947.

Postcards were widely used during the freedom movement, said Hotels Association president K.C. Kalkura. Of the over 5,000 stamps released so far, Andhra Pradesh’s share was less than 200, he said. Stamps on several eminent personalities of Andhra Pradesh were not issued, he said.

Assistant Director of Posts Ghouse Azam, Post Master David, postal employees and students of Montessori and Sister Stanislas high schools participated.