The two-day cultural competitions for the employees and their family members of the department of Posts were commenced at the Suryakala Mandiram auditorium on Cinema Road here on Thursday. These competitions were for the employees and their family members from the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana postal circles and winners of these preliminary rounds would be sent to the national-level cultural competitions to be held in Rajasthan from November 7.

Post Master General of the Visakhapatnam Region T.M. Srilatha and Rector of the JNTUK B. Prabhakara Rao were the chief guests of the inaugural session.