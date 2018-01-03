Positive signs on externalfunding process, says CS

more-in

Good news for cash-strapped Andhra Pradesh which is planning a humongous Capital city Amaravati and other infrastructure across the State.

The process for external funding to the tune of ₹16,000 crore is progressing and a part of the loan is expected in three months, according to Chief Secretary Dinesh Kumar.

For record, about ₹3,400 crore loan by the World Bank for Amaravati and the over ₹13,000 crore loan by the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) for urban road and water supply infrastructure are under process.

Speaking to The Hindu, the Chief Secretary Mr. Dinesh Kumar said,“The World Bank loan process is progressing and is likely to be completed in three months. The AIIB team has already met us and is expected to get back to us soon.”

Activity in Amaravati

The Chief Secretary said construction of the first buildings in Capital city would commence this year. “The Assembly, the Secretariat, quarters for Ministers, judges and IAS officers, and the High Court will be the first structures that can be seen here,” the CS said. These structures will come up on about 1,200 acres, according to sources in the the government.

The loan from AIIB will be exclusively utilised to ensure supply of water in the dry urban regions which do not have access to it. Besides, the plan also includes construction of roads and liquid waste management projects across the State.

The State government has already tied up with the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) and IIT professionals and is running pilot projects in two places — Gollapudi near Ibrahimpatnam and Ponnamuru near Veerulapadu — in Krishna district.