In a bid to find out a permanent solution to the shortage of lower denomination currency notes, the East Godavari district administration is focussing on introducing Point of Sale (POS) devices to encourage people to use plastic currency on a large scale. Even as the bankers are ready to support the cause, by way of providing the devices within no time to simplify the transactions, the response form the trade section, however, is lukewarm due to obvious reasons.

For a district of this size and population in the State, only 2,500 POS devices are in use in various shops and establishments. The rest are cash transactions, particularly currency of lower denomination, which is in short supply currently. With over 90 per cent of the households having bank accounts and debit cards (including the Jandhan Yojana accounts and Rupay cards), introduction of POS devices in shops and various establishments – from eateries to hospitals and filling stations to Rythu Bazaars – will certainly reduce the demand for currency.

“We are planning to utilise the services of the members of women’s self-help groups to popularise the POS devices in rural pockets. As we have a strong network of 80,000 groups, we can educate people in less than a week and by that time the POS devices can be installed in as many places as possible,” says H. Arun Kumar, district Collector. He says that the banks are ready to activate the deactivated cards and issue new debit cards within no time so that the inconvenience of the public can be reduced.”

Easy installation

“Installation and maintenance of the POS is very simple and there is no dearth of the devices as a good number of banks are promoting them all over the district. The device can be activated within 48 hours of installation,” says Pappula Gangadhar, marketing executive of the State Bank of India.

Majority traders are not willing to install the device citing the issue of transaction charges, which are being debited by the bankers from the traders’ accounts but not that of the consumers. The charge is anything between 0.75 per cent to one per cent on debit cards and up to 1.5 per cent on credit cards. In addition, they need to bear the rental and maintenance of the devices, besides throwing their businesses open for complete white transactions. “The traders raised the issue of service charges, which we have brought to the notice of the State government,” Mr. Arun Kumar explains.

