Officials overseeing the enrolment of voters for the Graduate and Teacher constituencies of Prakasam, Nellore and Chittoor districts expressed concern at the poor response to the exercise. As the enrolment of voters is set to close on November 5, the officials are gearing up to intensify the awareness campaigns to prompt the eligible voters to get their names registered.

Chittoor Joint Collector P. Girisha, addressing a meeting of representatives from all political parties, said that enrolment of voters could be done manually at all the Tehsildar and MPDO offices, and the eligible voters can complete the formalities through online on the Election Commission’s website. For the Graduates constituency, the voters should have completed their degrees by 2013 and for the Teachers constituency, the voters should have worked as teachers for three years. He said that the field officials should initiate steps to guide the new voters to fill the Form-18 and 19.