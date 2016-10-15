Home Minister and Deputy Chief Minister N. Chinarajappa on Friday announced that he was committed to the overall development of Peddapuram and Samalkot municipalities by developing infrastructure, including widening of the roads and improving green cover and sanitation. Mr. Rajappa made a surprise visit to Peddapuram in the early hours of the day and expressed dissatisfaction over the state of sanitation.

He wondered why the issue of overflowing drains was not being addressed by the civic staff and the litter bins not being emptied on a regular basis.

Highlighting the need for improving sanitation and green cover in the two municipalities, Mr. Rajappa said that he had laid special focus on infrastructure development and sanctioned Rs.30 crore for road widening.

The works would commence very soon, he said.

The Minister highlighted the need for door-to-door collection of garbage on a daily basis and segregation of dry and wet waste.