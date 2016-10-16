SP G. Srinivas flagging off the motorcycle rally from the parade grounds at Chittoor on Saturday.

An impressive motorcycle rally marked the commencement of the Police Commemoration Week here on Saturday, followed by blood donation camps, display of arms and essay writing competitions for students in the police sub-divisions of Chittoor, Puttur, Palamaner and Madanapalle.

Superintendent of Police Ghattamaneni Srinivas flagged off the motorcycle rally with police personnel at the Parade Grounds which passed through the arterial junctions of Chittoor, while the members of auto and students' unions and general public joined it. The SP also inaugurated the stalls displaying arms and equipment.

At PVKN Government Degree College, Mr Srinivas inaugurated a blood donation camp, held under the aegis of Red Cross, in which about 100 police personnel and students participated. An essay writing competition was held for the police personnel on the subject "Importance of Scientific Knowledge."

Addressing the staff, the SP said that the sacrifices of police martyrs should guide the police personnel towards ultimate discipline and dedication for ushering in social harmony and peace. Interacting with students, Mr. Srinivas explained to them the modules of arms.

Additional SP Abhishek Mohanty, ASP (Armed Reserve) Radhakrishna and senior officials took part in the events.