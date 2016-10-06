The Prakasam police raided the C.V.N. Reading Room and picked up 11 persons, including its secretary Ashok, for allegedly violating the Andhra Pradesh High Court guidelines while allowing rummy in its premises.

Additional Superintendent of Police A. Devadanam who led the raid said the High Court, which ruled “rummy as a game of skill, had directed all rummy clubs to install video/closed circuit cameras inside their premises to record the proceedings to rule out conduct of illegal games, such as kotha mukkalu and three cards. Though the organsiers had installed CCTVs, they had not been connected to the police station concerned and the District Police office. As many as 34 persons, including four non-members, were playing cards at the time of the raid, police said, adding that non-transparency gave credence to the charge that some illegal activities were going on in the club.

Case registered under the Gaming Act

Police registered a case under the Andhra Pradesh Gaming Act. “We will proceed further in the matter after a detailed probe and taking legal opinion,” the ASP said.

Several women’s groups are up in arms against the menace of gambling which had reared its ugly head again in the city with some clubs allegedly allowing ‘illegal’ activities in their premises.

They urged Superintendent of Police C.M. Trivikram Varma to curb the menace with an iron hand as it was responsible for many cases of domestic violence and marital discord.