As part of the Police Commemoration Week, the Chittoor police on Sunday evening performed a flash mob at the busy Gandhi Bomma junction here, enthralling the public. Several students and local people joined the event.

District Police Office spokesperson Moghal Baig told the media that similar events would also be performed at MSR and Greamspet Junctions during the week-long celebrations. As per the directions of SP G. Srinivas, the team was formed with regular police and special task force personnel to organise a flash mob and band events. He said that students from local engineering colleges had also cooperated with the police in these events.

Meanwhile, about a 100 police personnel, community police officers, auto drivers and general public donated blood at a the special camp organised on Sunday. Essay writing competitions, painting, cartoon drawings, elocution events were held for the children of police personnel.