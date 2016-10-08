Guntur Urban Police evolve mechanism to address their concerns

An increasing number of elderly men and women are knocking at the doors of the police stations seeking relief from harassment meted out by their sons and daughters.

Men and women in their ripe years, feeling unwanted in their homes, have now a reason to feel assured, as they can file an appeal at the maintenance tribunals, constituted at the sub-divisional level under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act 2007.

The Guntur Urban Police have taken an initiative to address complaints relating to harassment of senior citizens.

“We have set up a separate mechanism to address the complaints by senior citizens.

The DSP SC/ST Cell and his team will act on the complaints and ensure justice is meted out to the elderly in accordance with the provisions of the Act,’’ Superintendent of Police, Guntur Urban, Sarvashresth Tripathi told The Hindu.

Under the Act, tribunals headed by the Revenue Divisional Officer have already been constituted at Guntur, Tenali and Narsaraopet but they have not been quite active in recent years.

Of the 125 cases reported so far in 2016 in the Guntur Urban Police limits, 90 petitions have been disposed of under the G & F Sections under the Act after counselling their children, while in 25 cases the petitioners have been asked to seek legal counsel under Form H in matters related to civic and property disputes.

For instance, Ch. Vanajakshi (65) filed a complaint on October 3 at the Pattabhipuram police station seeking justice after her son had abused her over a property dispute.

“The property in Syamala Nagar is inherited by me as ancestral property but still my son is forcing me to write it in his name. I have filed a petition in the Pattabhipuram police station,’’Ms. Vanajakshi said.

Under the Act, anguished senior citizens can file an appeal for maintenance against one or more children, not minor, seeking maintenance to live a normal life. The maximum monthly allowance ordered by the tribunal shall not exceed Rs.10,000. After receiving the applications, the tribunal gives notices of applications to children/relatives and hold inquiry for determining the amount of maintenance. The application filed for monthly allowance should be disposed of within 90 days from the date of serving the notice.

In exceptional circumstances, the tribunal could extend the proceedings to 30 days.