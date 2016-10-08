Utilise technology optimally to achieve 80 per cent results in detection of crimes and bringing criminals and anti-social elements to book, Deputy Inspector-General of Kurnool Range B.V. Ramana Kumar told police officials here on Friday.

Addressing a crime review meeting in the Command Control Centre here, the DIG said Director-General of Police N. Sambasiva Rao has given several tasks to the police personnel.

The DSPs, circle inspectors and SIs and staff must create WhatsApp groups police station-wise, the DIG said.