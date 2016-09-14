‘Will personally inspect the progress every third Monday’

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has said that the work on the Polavaram major irrigation project will be expedited from now on. Its progress will be reviewed every week.

Lashing out at the opposition parties, the YSR Congress and the Congress, for creating hurdles for the developmental projects and Amaravati, the Chief Minister accused YSRC president Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy of instigating his party leaders against the government.

“The YSR Congress is trying to create troubles in every developmental work being undertaken by the government. It is approaching court without any reason, and the latest example is the challenging of the Swiss Challenge method in the court of law by a YSRC leader from Eluru, who had unsuccessfully contested the 2014 elections. I don’t know why they are acting like this?” Mr. Naidu wondered after formally inaugurating six dumpers and a mining excavator brought by the contractors at the spillway channel on Tuesday.

Later, Mr. Naidu did an aerial survey of the Polavaram works. He also studied the modified designs of the spillway, and right and left canals shown by Engineer-in-Chief M. Venkateswara Rao and Superintending Engineer S.V. Ramesh Babu.

The Chief Minister said that he would review the Polavaram works every Monday and inspect the site personally every third Monday.

Mr. Naidu said that he had spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier in the day and thanked him for sanctioning funds that were five times more than what would have been sanctioned had SCS been granted. Mr. Naidu said that he had also thanked the Prime Minister for announcing that the Centre would bear the entire cost of the project.