Polavaram will be ready by 2018, says Devineni

Minister for Irrigation Devineni Umamaheswara Rao has made it clear that the government will complete the Polavaram project by 2018.

The Minister placed the project’s design papers and blueprint at the holy feet of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala, where he offered prayers on Sunday.

Speaking to the media later, he expressed the hope that the project would be completed in time and augur well for the State.

He also indicated that the Purushothapatnam lift irrigation project, meant to take Godavari water to Visakhapatnam district, would be ready by June 2017.

He said the project was progressing as per schedule and would be completed in time.

The Minister, in an oblique reference to the YSR Congress, appealed to the farmers not to walk into the trap of vested interests who were trying hard to pit them against the government.

“First they said that completing Pattiseema was impossible. When we completed it, they said it was of no use. After we lifted water from the project, they remained silent,” the Minister said.