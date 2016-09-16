Marking a significant milestone in the construction of the Indira Sagar Multi Purpose (Polavaram) project over River Godavari, the concrete works of the dam would begin on October 16, Vijaya Dasami day, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu announced here on Thursday. An inter-State project on river Godavari conceived as part of the recommendations of the Godavari Water Disputes Tribunal , the project had been accorded a national status. Recently, the Centre pledged its support for its construction as part of the special package. ``Polavaram is the largest spillway dam in the world with a discharge capacity of 50 lakh Cusecs. We are using an imported machine bought with Rs.75 crore with a capacity to excavate 2 lakh cubic metres of earth daily. The earthen work alone totals to 6.29 lakh cubic metres and if the work is derailed even for a day, it is a huge loss for us,’’ Mr. Naidu said. Saying the project is the lifeline of the State meeting the needs of hydropower, water and irrigational facilities of the Krishna, West Godavari, East Godavari and Visakhapatnam districts, the CM said he would monitor the progress daily.